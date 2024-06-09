French President Macron calls a snap legislative election after defeat in EU vote

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament. In an address to the nation from the Elysee presidential palace, Macron said he had “decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly.” The two-round vote will be organized on June 30 and July 7, he said. The move comes as first projected results from France on Sunday put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary election, defeating Macron’s pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.