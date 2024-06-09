Skip to Content
Hungarians elect EU representatives in an election seen as a referendum on Orbán’s popularity

Published 3:01 AM

By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Voters have begun casting their ballots in Hungary early Sunday to choose their representatives for the European Parliament in an election many see as a referendum on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s popularity. This comes amid fears that right-wing populists like Orbán are likely to make significant gains which could undermine the ability of the world’s biggest trading bloc to make decisions. The five-time prime minister had expressed hopes that parties across Europe that oppose providing military support to Ukraine would gain a majority in the EU legislature. Yet many Hungarians are dissatisfied with his leadership and may vote for his main challenger Péter Magyar.

Associated Press

