Hungarians elect EU representatives in an election seen as a referendum on Orbán’s popularity

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Voters have begun casting their ballots in Hungary early Sunday to choose their representatives for the European Parliament in an election many see as a referendum on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s popularity. This comes amid fears that right-wing populists like Orbán are likely to make significant gains which could undermine the ability of the world’s biggest trading bloc to make decisions. The five-time prime minister had expressed hopes that parties across Europe that oppose providing military support to Ukraine would gain a majority in the EU legislature. Yet many Hungarians are dissatisfied with his leadership and may vote for his main challenger Péter Magyar.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.