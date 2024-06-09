Nevada has a plan to expand electronic voting. That concerns election security experts
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press
SCHURZ, Nev. (AP) — Voting on reservations across the country has historically been exceedingly difficult, with tribal voters sometimes having to travel long distances to their polling place or facing barriers because they don’t have a physical address. In Nevada, the state has now granted tribes a new right that advocates hope will greatly expand voting access — the ability to cast ballots electronically. But what some see as a small measure of justice to equalize voting rights for a people long disenfranchised raises security concerns for others, with potential implications far beyond Nevada’s 28 tribal communities.