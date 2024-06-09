Newly chosen Haitian prime minister discharged from a hospital after spending a night in treatment

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille was discharged from a hospital after spending a night in treatment for an undisclosed condition. In a video published on YouTube, Conille said Sunday that he is now feeling well and is “ready” to continue to help steer the country out of its current security crisis by forming a government that will also prioritize issues like health care. Conille arrived in Haiti on June 1 after a transitional council selected him as the nation’s new prime minister. He had been working outside the country as UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America.

