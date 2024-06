VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for humanitarian aid to urgently reach Palestinians in Gaza. During his Sunday noon blessing, Francis also thanked Jordan, which this week will host an international humanitarian aid conference for Palestinians. He also threw his support behind cease-fire proposals and urged Israel and Hamas to immediately accept proposals for a cease-fire and release of hostages.

