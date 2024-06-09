Republican contenders for Mitt Romney’s open US Senate seat face off in Utah debate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four Utah Republicans battling to win the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney are set to face off in a primary debate. U.S. Rep. John Curtis is considered the favorite in the June 25 primary. But a suburban mayor named Trent Staggs won the convention after former President Donald Trump endorsed him. The race is expected to test Trump’s influence in a red state that’s been hesitant to embrace him. Former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and businessman Jason Walton are also seeking the position and will participate in the Monday evening debate. Challengers for two of the state’s four congressional seats will debate earlier in the day.

