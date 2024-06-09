What to know about Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier’s first hearing in more than a decade

Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier has spent most of his life in prison since being convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota. Peltier has a parole hearing Monday at a federal prison in Florida. At 79, his health is failing. His attorney says that if this parole request is denied, it might be a decade or more before it is considered again. Supporters have long argued that he was wrongly convicted and say this may be his last chance at freedom. The FBI and former agents dispute that he was wrongly convicted and are fighting parole.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JACK DURA Associated Press

