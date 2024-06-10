Alzheimer’s drug that can slow disease gets backing from FDA advisers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers have endorsed a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug from Eli Lilly for people with mild dementia. The FDA will make the final decision on approval later this year. If the agency agrees with its advisers, the drug would only be the second Alzheimer’s drug clearly shown to slow cognitive decline due to Alzheimer’s. Despite discrepancies in how Lilly studied its drug, the panel says it should be approved broadly for patients with the disease. The FDA approved a similar infused drug, Leqembi, last year.

