DePaul University dismisses biology professor after assignment tied to Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul University says it dismissed a part-time biology instructor after she gave an optional assignment related to the Israel-Hamas war. Anne d’Aquino told students in May that they could write about the impact of “genocide in Gaza” on human health. The theme of the spring class at the Chicago school was how microorganisms cause disease. DePaul says some students objected to politics in a science class. It found the material was “outside the scope” of the class. D’Aquino is appealing her dismissal. She says the assignment was relevant, noting that scientists have warned about the spread of infectious disease in Gaza.

