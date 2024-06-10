Hungary’s Orbán shows weakest performance in EU elections in 20 years, opening path to pro-EU rival

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government in Hungary has declared a big win in the European Parliament elections. But missing from the victory speeches Monday was an acknowledgement that it was his party’s worst performance in an EU election since Hungary joined the bloc 20 years ago. Support for Orbán’s Fidesz party on Sunday was down sharply from the 52% it won in 2019, and it lost two of its European Parliament seats. The lackluster showing can largely be attributed to the emergence of Péter Magyar, a former Fidesz insider who broke with the party and declared his intention to build a popular movement that can defeat Orbán and sweep away his autocratic system.

