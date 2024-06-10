New York transit chief says agency must shrink subway improvements following nixed congestion toll

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York’s transit authority says the agency will have to cut back its plans for maintaining and improving its subways, buses and commuter rail. Janno Lieber’s announcement came Monday in response to the governor abruptly halting a scheme that would have funded those plans by charging most motorists $15 to enter the core of Manhattan. Lieber said the agency will need to shift to prioritizing maintaining the safety of the underlying system, as well as ensuring that service isn’t reduced. The MTA was expecting to receive billions from the nation’s first “congestion pricing” scheme.

