Republicans seek to unseat Democrat in Maine district rocked by Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers are seeking the chance to try to unseat one of the most conservative Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Austin Theriault and Mike Soboleski are members of the Maine House of Representatives. They face each other Tuesday in a Republican primary in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. The district was the site of a mass shooting that killed 18 in October. Theriault is backed by former President Donald Trump. Soboleski is also a supporter of the former president. The winner will face three-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden.

