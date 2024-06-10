Roger Daltrey talks new tour, thoughts on Broadway’s ‘Tommy’ and future of The Who

NEW YORK (AP) — As Roger Daltrey hits the road on a short solo tour, he’s unsure if fans will ever see another tour from The Who. While Daltrey plans on playing some Who songs, he wants to concentrate on playing bits from his solo career, along with his favorite cover tunes. The Who frontman also said he isn’t the biggest fan of the Broadway revival of “Tommy,” saying it has been “altered and changed.” He added that touring as a solo artist is different than touring with The Who because there’s “a lot less weight on my shoulders by myself.”

