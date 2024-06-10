Salt Lake City Olympic bid projects $4 billion in total costs to stage 2034 Winter Games

Organizers for the proposed 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City released their first budget estimate, projecting total costs of just under $4 billion, with $2.84 billion slated for operational costs. The committee said even though there will be 40% more events than the last time Salt Lake City hosted the Olympics, the number for operational costs for 2034 is 1% lower than the same cost of 2002, when the dollars are adjusted for inflation. The IOC is expected to officially award the 2034 Games to Utah’s capital at a meeting on July 24 in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.

