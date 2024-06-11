3 Nixon justices helped end his presidency. Will the 3 Trump appointees force him to stand trial?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years ago, three of the justices Richard Nixon appointed to the Supreme Court joined in an 8-0 decision in the Watergate tapes case that effectively ended his presidency. Nixon resigned from office two weeks after the court’s decision in the summer of 1974. Now, three justices named by then-President Donald Trump sit on the court as it weighs whether and when he must stand trial on criminal charges he conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss. Two others also named by Republican presidents have brushed off criticism they should step aside from the case over questions about their impartiality. The court’s diminished credibility could take another hit in a ruling for Trump.

