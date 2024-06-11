A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in southwestern South Korea causes broken windows and other minor damage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has broken windows and caused other minor damage in a fishing community in southwestern South Korea. No injuries were reported from the quake Wednesday morning. The earthquake was the strongest detected in South Korea this year. Jo Hae-jin, an official at the North Joella province fire department, said officials received nearly 80 calls from residents who felt the shaking. She said minor property damage was confirmed at at a warehouse and two homes in Buan. South Korea’s prime minister instructed officials to guard against the possibility of aftershocks and prepare for safely evacuations and protecting key infrastructure.

