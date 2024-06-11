Apple Pay will have more payment options this fall and will also welcome Windows, Chrome users

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Inc. plans to add several new features to Apple Pay and Apple Wallet later this year that will more deeply integrate financing, rewards, and buy now, pay later options into the iPhone when consumers shop on their phones. The biggest change for consumers will be ability for banks to offer multiple forms of financing to their customers within Apple Pay, as well as the ability pay with rewards points or programs through an iPhone or other Apple device. Apple customers currently add their credit or debit cards to Apple Pay which allows the user to use debit or credit to pay for merchandise.

