California lawmakers fast-track bill that would require online sellers to verify their identity

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic lawmakers are fast-tracking a bill aiming to crack down on resellers of stolen goods. The proposal would require marketplaces like eBay and NextDoor to start collecting bank accounts and tax identification numbers from high-volume sellers who advertise online but collect payments offline. Supporters say the measure would close a legal loophole and help law enforcement track down criminal rings. Opponents say the proposal contradicts a federal law and could drive e-commerce businesses out of California. Platforms say the proposal would force them to collect information from all users.

