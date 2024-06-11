Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington will make clear that hospitals must provide emergency abortions

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday said Washington will spell out in state law that hospitals must provide abortions if needed to stabilize patients, a step that comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule this month on whether conservative states can bar abortions during some medical emergencies. There is no indication that patients have been denied emergency abortions in Washington, but Inslee said during a news conference in Seattle he wanted to remove any doubt that hospitals were required to provide those services if necessary. Most Republican-controlled states have imposed restrictions on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, eliminating the right to terminate a pregnancy under federal law.

