Hong Kong invokes new law to cancel passports of 6 overseas-based activists, including Nathan Law

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government has canceled the passports of six overseas-based activists under the new national security law, stepping up its crackdown on dissidents who moved abroad. Former pro-democracy lawmaker Nathan Law, unionist Mung Siu-tat and activists Simon Cheng, Finn Lau, Johnny Fok and Tony Choi are accused of endangering national security. The government said they have absconded to the U.K. Rewards were offered last year for their arrests, a move that drew sharp criticism from Western governments. Hong Kong authorities also banned anyone from providing funds to the six, among other restrictions. The government said it acted because the six were continuing to engage in activities that endanger national security.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.