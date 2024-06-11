Iceland issues license for 128 fin whales to be hunted this year

LONDON (AP) — Iceland’s government says it has issued a license to the North Atlantic nation’s last fin whaling company to hunt and kill 128 fin whales this year. Animal rights groups say that while the number allowed is significantly lower than in previous years, the decision to allow the practice to continue is inhumane and disappointing. Iceland’s government said in a statement Tuesday that commercial whaling company Hvalur hf. was given a license permitting the hunting of 128 fin whales in Icelandic waters and parts of Greenland and the Faroe Islands for the 2024 hunting season. That is typically from June to August.

