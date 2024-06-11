Judge agrees to let George Santos summer in the Poconos while criminal case looms

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — The Poconos will soon have to welcome a new summering New Yorker: George Santos. Santos, the former congressman and current criminal defendant, has won a bid to make regular visits to the Poconos after a judge on Tuesday granted his request to make excursions to the low-key vacation spot. An attorney for Santos last week asked Judge Joanna Seybert if Santos could make weekly trips to the Mt. Pocono area, specifically to the town of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. Santos’ travel is restricted as a condition of his release while he awaits trial. Santos is facing a slew of criminal charges, including defrauding donors and lying to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.

