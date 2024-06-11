Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Trump prosecutor Matthew Colangelo will appear before Congress July 12

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to testify before Congress on July 12, a day after former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money trial. A spokesperson for Bragg’s office confirmed that he will appear before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, alongside Matthew Colangelo, the former high-ranking Justice Department official hired by Bragg in 2022 to lead the Trump investigation. The two men will face what’s likely to be a hostile, Republican-controlled hearing where the chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has accused them of having conducted a “political prosecution” in the case against the former president.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.