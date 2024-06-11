Off-duty guard charged with killing Seattle-area teen after mistaking toy for gun, authorities say

An off-duty security guard has been charged with murder after authorities say he stopped three teens outside a store near Seattle because they had what he believed was a firearm, but it was actually an airsoft pistol. King County prosecutors charged 51-year-old Aaron Brown Myers on Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Hazrat Ali Rohani in Renton, Washington. Myers was also charged with assault after authorities say he held another teen at gunpoint. He’s being held at the King County jail on $2 million bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24. His attorney said he sincerely believed he was stopping a violent crime.

