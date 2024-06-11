Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a transit bus fled from officers responding to a dispute on board, leading them on a wild and lenthty chase into a neighboring county before it was stopped. Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after the Tuesday afternoon pursuit in rush hour. Officers responded to the dispute aboard the Gwinnett County Transit bus near downtown Atlanta around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Television news footage showed police walking someone away from the bus in handcuffs after it stopped in neighboring DeKalb County. Police did not immediately release additional information. Aerial TV news footage showed the bus striking several vehicles before it was stopped. There was no immediate report if anyone was hurt.

