Trump will meet with House and Senate Republicans this week near the Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will meet privately with Donald Trump as the former president returns to Capitol Hill for the first time since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by his supporters trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s election. Trump was already scheduled to meet Thursday with Senate Republicans behind closed doors, and he will now hold a separate session with colleagues in the House. It’s a pivotal moment for the indicted former president who was found guilty in the hush money trial ahead of the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to become the formal GOP nominee for president.

