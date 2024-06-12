Hezbollah vows to intensify attacks against Israel after senior military commander is killed
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah has vowed to intensify its attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border to avenge the killing of its most senior military commander by Israel since the latest round of violence began eight months ago. The coffin of Taleb Sami Abdullah was brought to Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut for a ceremony attended by hundreds of Hezbollah supporters and senior officials. Abdullah was killed in an airstrike late Tuesday. Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since October have killed over 400 people, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but the dead also include more than 70 civilians and non-combatants.