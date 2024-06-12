Hooligan fears shadow Euro 2024. German police are set for their biggest deployment ever

BERLIN (AP) — A recent surge in violence around soccer games is contributing to concerns over security when Germany hosts the European Championship. Some 22,000 police officers will be on duty each day for the tournament. This is the largest deployment for the federal police. German police will be supported by foreign police officers from countries participating in the tournament. Will police measures be enough to quell fan violence during a month-long tournament when soccer-related violence has been increasing around Europe? Last season started and ended with brutal clashes and intense soccer rivalries even carried into other sports.

