Republican candidates for Utah’s open US House seat split on aid for Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The five Republicans battling for Utah’s only open U.S. House seat have agreed in a debate that they see an urgent need to reduce federal spending. But only some say cutting military aid to Ukraine would be an effective way to achieve that goal. The crowded pool of candidates at Wednesday’s debate are vying to represent Utah’s sweeping 3rd District. It spans the entire eastern border of the state and groups vastly different communities. State Sen. Mike Kennedy earned the official party nod at the April GOP convention but must face four other Republicans who qualified for the primary by gathering signatures.

