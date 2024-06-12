Underappreciated outside Germany, will the currywurst win new fans at Euro 2024?
By CIARÁN FAHEY and FANNY BRODERSEN
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The currywurst promises to be among the most tantalizing gourmet treats on offer at the European Championship this summer. The pork sausage garnished with curry sauce can be served with skin or without. It’s choice that visiting fans will need to make before they become currywurst aficionados over the course of the month-long soccer tournament in Germany. The currywurst is considered a fast-food delicacy in a country where the humble sausage enjoys great importance. It’s generally served on a white cardboard platter with a two-pronged plastic fork.