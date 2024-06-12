US widens sanctions on Russia to discourage countries such as China from doing business with Moscow

The United States has widened its sanctions against Russia as G7 leaders prepare to gather in Italy for a summit where top priorities will be boosting support for Ukraine and grinding down Russia’s war machine. Wednesday’s package targeted Chinese companies which help Russia pursue its war in Ukraine and raised the stakes for foreign financial institutions which work with sanctioned Russian entities. The U.S. has sanctioned more than 4,000 Russian businesses and individuals since the war began, to try to choke off the flow of money and weapons to Moscow, whose superior firepower has given it an advantage on the battlefield in recent months.

