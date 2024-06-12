What are the main sticking points in the cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas?

The latest proposal for a cease-fire in Gaza has the support of the United States and most of the international community, but Hamas has not fully embraced it, and neither, it seems, has Israel. Hamas this week accepted the broad outline but requested “amendments.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly disputed certain aspects of the plan, raising questions about Israel’s commitment to what the U.S. says is an Israeli proposal. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the negotiations will continue. But he said Hamas had requested requested “numerous” changes, adding that “some of the changes are workable; some are not.”

