Even when Africans want to visit Europe legally, rejection rates are high. Algeria is one example

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Visa applicants from Africa who want to visit Europe’s Schengen Area face far higher rejection rates than people from anywhere else in the world. Appointments are often difficult to secure. Applicants often must prove a minimum bank balance and prove they plan to return home. Much of Europe’s debate about migration centers on people who arrive without authorization, but many more people choose to come by legal means. It’s painful, then, to discover that following the rules often fails. A recent report found the practice discriminatory and damaging to economies. In Algeria, more applicants are rejected than in any other African nation.

