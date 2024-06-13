Iranian authorities release a French national who was imprisoned for over 20 months

PARIS (AP) — French national Louis Arnaud has arrived in France after being released by Iran. He was imprisoned there for over 20 months for allegedly taking part in nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman who died after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf to the liking of security forces. Three other French nationals are still imprisoned in Iran. Two are accused of taking part in an anti-government rally. French President Emmanuel Macron called for their immediate release. He also thanked Oman as an interlocutor for the West with Iran.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.