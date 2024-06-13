Naomi Klein and V. V. Ganeshananthan win Women’s Prize literary awards

LONDON (AP) — Author-activist Naomi Klein has won the inaugural Women’s Prize for Nonfiction with “Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World.” The book is a personal account of her plunge into the world of online misinformation. Its sister award, the Women’s Prize for Fiction, went to U.S. writer V. V. Ganeshananthan for her novel “Brotherless Night.” The book tells the story of a family torn apart by Sri Lanka’s long civil war. Both come with 30,000 pounds in prize money. The Women’s Prize for fiction was launched in 1996. The nonfiction award was launched this year to help fix the gender imbalance in the publishing world, where men buy more nonfiction than women.

