Running out of marijuana, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket get approval to ship it to the islands

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Cannabis regulators in Massachusetts have issued an administrative order that will allow pot to be transported to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands for the first time. The order Thursday comes as Martha’s Vineyard was about to run out of pot, with one dispensary temporarily closing in May and the other saying it would close by September. Although Massachusetts voters opted to legalize marijuana more than seven years ago, the state commission has previously not allowed transportation of pot to the islands.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.