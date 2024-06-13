Southern Poverty Law Center lays off employees amid restructuring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal and advocacy group, is laying off employees. The union that represents workers there says the organization is laying off more than 60 employees. The Southern Poverty Law Center did not confirm the number but issued a statement saying the organization “is undergoing an organizational restructuring” that resulted in staff reductions. The layoffs follow several year of turmoil at the organization, including the dismissal of its founder in 2019. The SPLC Union said the decision will have a “catastrophic impact” on the organization’s work.

