The head of the FAA says his agency was too hands-off in its oversight of Boeing
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration has acknowledged his agency should have been more aware of problems at Boeing before a door plug blew off a 737 Max jet during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said on Thursday that the FAA was too focused on paperwork and not enough on inspections. He made the comments in testimony to a Senate committee. Whitaker says the FAA is now doing more active, comprehensive oversight of Boeing. That includes more inspectors in factories. The FAA, the Justice Department and the National Transportation Safety Board are all investigating the giant aircraft manufacturer.