Wimbledon prize money is increasing to a record 50 million pounds. That’s about $64 million

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon’s total prize money fund will rise to a record 50 million pounds, which is about $64 million. The two singles champions each will earn 2.7 million pounds or about $3.45 million. All England Club officials announced the amounts at an annual spring briefing on Thursday. The total amount is 5.3 million pounds or about $6.8 million more than last year. That is an increase of 11.9%. The winners’ checks represent a jump of 350,000 pounds each or nearly $450,000. That is a 14.9% jump. Players who lose in the first round of singles will get 60,000 pounds each, about $76,000. That is up from last year’s amount of 55,000 pounds or $70,000.

