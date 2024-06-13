You don’t think corn dogs are haute cuisine? These chefs, using alligator sausage, beg to differ.
By STEPHEN SMITH and KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The chefs heading Team USA at an international food competition this week in New Orleans are incorporating flavors of their native California in dishes featuring New Orleans regional ingredients. The team is led by Stefani De Palma, who helped the San Diego restaurant Addison earn a three-star rating in the Michelin Guide. Her assistant is Bradley Waddle a 22-year-old who has worked for famous California chef, Thomas Keller. Among their creations at the Bocuse d’Or Americas competition this week is what De Palma called a California Celebration of Louisiana shellfish. Also: a “refined” corn dog with alligator sausage encrusted with a batter of buttermilk, grits and corn meal.