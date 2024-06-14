A few midwives seek to uphold Native Hawaiian birth traditions. Would a state law jeopardize them?

HONOLULU (AP) — A group of midwives who focus on traditional Native Hawaiian birth practices are trying to block a Hawaii law that requires midwives to obtain licenses. The midwives say the law would force them to participate in costly trainings that don’t align with customary Native Hawaiian births. The state enacted the licensure law in 2019. Lawmakers said the “improper practice of midwifery poses a significant risk.” The law included an exemption for “birth attendants” that allowed Native Hawaiian midwives to continue practicing traditional births until it expired last summer. A state judge in Honolulu heard testimony this week.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

