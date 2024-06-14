AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Oklahoma’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters will decide almost 60 contested primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives and both chambers of the Oklahoma state legislature. The race to watch Tuesday is the Republican primary in the state’s 4th Congressional District, where 10-term incumbent Tom Cole has drawn a deep-pocketed challenger self-funding a long-shot campaign. Cole could face a runoff election if his challengers collectively keep his support under 50%. There are two other U.S. representatives facing challengers. In the Tulsa-based 1st District, incumbent Kevin Hern will compete against Paul Royse. And in the 3rd District, Frank Lucas has two challengers.

