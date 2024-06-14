Court upholds law taking jurisdiction over mass transit crimes from Philly’s district attorney

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court is turning aside a legal challenge by Philadelphia’s elected district attorney to a law establishing a new special prosecutor to handle crimes on the city’s mass transit system, known as SEPTA. A divided Commonwealth Court on Friday turned down District Attorney Larry Krasner’s argument that the law passed late last year violates the state Constitution. Krasner sued over the law in January, arguing it unconstitutionally stripped him of geographic jurisdiction and removed his core prosecutorial functions. Hours after the decision was announced, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said she’s chosen Philadelphia attorney Michael Untermeyer to be the special prosecutor.

