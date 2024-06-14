Greece’s prime minister tweaks his government to focus on cost of living and labor

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is tweaking his Cabinet with a focus on cost-of-living and labor policies after his center-right party’s victory in last week’s European parliamentary elections. The pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine have contributed to rising prices in the southern European country. Despite a recent dip in inflation, polls consistently show most Greeks’ top concern is the cost of living. Takis Theodorikakos will head the development ministry that’s largely responsible for supervising consumer prices. He previously held the interior and public order portfolios. The key finance, foreign affairs and defense portfolios remain unchanged.

