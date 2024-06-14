Judge says trial is required to decide government’s antitrust case over Google’s advertising tech

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge says the government’s antitrust case against Google over its advertising technology will go to trial in September, rejecting both sides’ request to rule in their favor as a matter of law. The Justice Department and Google had been expected to make their arguments seeking summary judgment in the case next week. But at a hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, the judge told both sides that it’s clear the case has to go trial. She said numerous facts are in dispute that require trial testimony to assess. The lawsuit alleges Google violated federal antitrust laws by building a monopoly on the technology that powers online advertising.

