Trooper with checkered FBI past convicted of child rape in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury has convicted a state trooper of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. An Associated Press investigation found Christopher Bauer landed the trooper job even after he was kicked out of the FBI’s New Orleans office amid earlier claims he raped a co-worker at knifepoint. The FBI has said Bauer presented a forged letter making it appear he was eligible for rehire. A Montgomery jury on Friday found Bauer guilty of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12 following a weeklong trial. Bauer took the stand in his own defense and called the allegations “a lie.”

By KIM CHANDLER and JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press

