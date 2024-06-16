2 killed when vintage plane crashes during Father’s Day event at Southern California airfield

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed when a vintage airplane crashed and burst into flames near a Southern California airfield during a weekend father’s day event hosted by an air museum. The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Lockheed 12A crashed shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday just west of Chino Airport in San Bernardino County. A fire official says firefighters doused the flames within 10 minutes before finding the two people dead inside. The victims’ names were not released as of Sunday afternoon. The plane belonged to the Yanks Air Museum, which was hosting its Pops & Props event, although it was not immediately clear whether that plane was part of the show.

