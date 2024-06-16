AI experimentation is high risk, high reward for low-profile political campaigns

Text, photos, videos and audio created using artificial intelligence are increasingly making their way into campaigns for state and local office. AI deepfakes that misrepresent candidates often can do more damage in those races because campaigns have fewer staffers and less money to combat them, and because they typically draw less scrutiny. Yet some local candidates see AI as a force for good and an equalizer against more powerful or well-financed candidates. They can use it for the more mundane aspects of running a campaign, which frees them up to meet voters and participate in more community events.

By ALI SWENSON, DAN MERICA and GARANCE BURKE Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.