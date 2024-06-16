In South Africa, traditional healers join the fight against HIV. Stigma remains high in rural areas

BUSHBUCKRIDGE, South Africa (AP) — More than 300 traditional leaders in South Africa will be trained to do HIV tests and educate their largely rural patients about the disease. It’s the largest known effort in the country to involve traditional healers in a public health goal and study the results. While South Africa has made strides in fighting HIV, prevalence remains high and stigma is widespread in many communities. Researchers hope the relationship of trust between villagers and traditional healers will bring more people to HIV testing, counselling and care. One traditional practitioner says he accompanies patients to clinics for support. Another healer picks up HIV drugs herself.

