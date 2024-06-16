80 countries at Swiss conference agree Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be basis of any peace

OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Eighty countries have jointly called for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s two-year war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in. The joint communique on Sunday capped a two-day conference at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland marked by the absence of Russia, which was not invited, but that many attendees hoped could join in on a roadmap to peace. Participants India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates were among those that did not sign onto the final document, which focused on issues of nuclear safety, food security and the exchange of prisoners.

